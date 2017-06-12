Hello, Dolly! And Oslo Score First Tony Awards

Star from Hello, Dolly! and Oslo picked up the first prizes of the night at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday (11Jun17).

Scarlett Johansson helped to kick off New York’s Radio City Music Hall ceremony by presenting the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play honour to Oslo’s Michael Aronov. The first-time nominee beat Danny DeVito (Arthur Miller’s The Price), Nathan Lane (The Front Page), Richard Thomas (The Little Foxes), and John Douglas Thompson (August Wilson’s Jitney) to land the award.

Gavin Creel was then named Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Hello, Dolly!, triumphing over Mike Faist (Dear Evan Hansen), Andrew Rannells (Falsettos), Lucas Steele (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), and Brandon Uranowitz (Falsettos).

Host Kevin Spacey launched the 2017 Tony Awards with a musical medley inspired by the shows Dear Evan Hansen, Groundhog Day, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, and Sunset Boulevard.

During the opening number, the House of Cards star was joined by U.S. talk show presenter Stephen Colbert and 2008 host Whoopi Goldberg as he expressed his fears over living up to the hype of a job well done by British comedian James Corden in 2016, as well as those by the likes of previous emcees Hugh Jackman, Billy Crystal, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 leads all nominees with 12, while Hello Dolly! follows closely behind with 10, and Dear Evan Hansen is shortlisted in nine categories.

