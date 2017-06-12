Jackson Community in fear after Black man’s head found on porch

A Jackson neighborhood is shaken up after a severed man’s head was left on a front porch.

According to Jackson Police Department spokesman Cmdr. Tyree Jones, the head belonged to an unidentified young Black man, with the cause of death seeming to be “severance.” A badly-burned body was discovered about half a mile away from the scene, but autopsy results are still pending on confirmation as to whether it is the same young man to whom the head belonged.

Most of the neighbors declined to speak to the press at the scene, many of them visibly upset. A few spoke but declined to be identified.

“Someone’s sending a message,” one man said when asked about the incident. “Why else do you do that?”

A man arrived at the scene in his car after police had washed off the porch steps and were packing up and told reporters that he lived at the house where the head had been left. He appeared to be visibly shaken as he was asked what he thought about the incident, saying, “I think it’s another funeral to go to. Every Saturday, we have another funeral. It’s every week.”

The incident is still under investigation, and while there is some speculation that it is gang-related, as some gangs in the area are known to send messages with decapitations, nothing is yet clear.

Source:: The Grio

