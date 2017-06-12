NBC News and Megyn Kelly have already drawn controversy, and Kelly hasn’t even been with the network that long.

Kelly recently announced an upcoming interview with Alex Jones, who is the showrunner for InfoWars and it a well-known conspiracy theorist and far-right radio host. Among Jones’ conspiracy theories are his thoughts that the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, were an “inside job” as well as his claims that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 was faked and that in addition to the children and employee deaths being fakes, the parents of the 20 children who were killed were all actors.

After announcing the interview, many blasted Kelly for what they said was normalizing the extreme views of Jones, though Kelly argued that the reason behind the interview was that Jones’ show and his views had been brought into the spotlight by the White House itself when Jones was given press credentials.

