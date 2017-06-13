Bat-wielding man caught on video attacking driver in Florida

An incident of road rage was caught on camera after a fight broke out when a driver wouldn’t allow another driver to change lanes.

A Hialeah police officer responded to seeing two men fighting in the street on Friday, where he witnessed Hector Herrera holding a baseball bat as the victim tried to prevent Herrera from hitting him with the bat. Jairo Linarte reported to police that Herrera had become enraged when Linarte wouldn’t let him change lanes and then block the victim’s car, getting out of his own with the baseball bat.

Herrera then allegedly smashed the right side passenger window with the bat, which startled Linarte and prompted him to try to drive away, though instead, he crashed into Herrera’s car, at which point he got out of the car, and the fight followed.

Herrera, who was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, later spoke to the local news, saying that he had lost his temper: “The first thing that came to my head was to grab the bat and go and fight.”

“I would say to him, ‘Hey, I’m sorry for this situation. We both don’t want to be in (these) kind of situations because this is no good for nobody,’” he added, speaking to Linarte.

Linarte, for his part, says that he is lucky to be alive. “I tried to save my life, tried to get out from that situation,” Linarte told Local 10 News.

Source:: The Grio

