Jay Z has been seen out and about recently in Jamaica, and fans are convinced that it’s because he is recording new music with Damien Marley.

Fans snapped pictures and posted Instagram videos of the two of them at Tuff Gong studios, which has prompted the rumor mill to work overtime on the speculation that the two of them are collaborating on new music.

After all, it has long been rumored that Jay Z is working on new music, and it wouldn’t be the first time Marley, the son of the famed musician Bob Marley, pulled a collaboration like this. He did something similar in 2010 with Nas for Distant Relatives.

— Beyoncé flaunts bump at tribal themed baby shower —

Sister Nancy, Marley, and Jay Z were also spotted, and photographed, inside a recording studio, which is only adding fuel to the fire of the rumors of fans desperate for more from Jay Z.

That in addition to a photo of Jr. Gong, Sister Nancy and Jay Z has ignited all sorts of speculation, especially since Roc Nation, which Jay Z owns, signed Jr. Gong’s manager, Dan Dalton, to a deal last year. The business possibilities alone has the internet salivating.

What do you think, Grio fam? Was Jay Z’s trip to Jamaica for business or pleasure?

Jay Z with Sister Nancy, & Damien Marley at Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong recording studio in Kingston, Jamaica. pic.twitter.com/zjX4qcYuVe

— JAY Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) June 9, 2017

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

