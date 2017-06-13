Police investigating the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown are keeping a close eye on the new domestic violence case surrounding her boyfriend Nick Gordon.

The 28-year-old was arrested in Sanford, Florida on Saturday after Gordon’s current girlfriend accused him of physically assaulting her and trying to prevent her from leaving the property.

The woman was said to be so badly injured, she had to seek medical treatment at a local hospital, after which she filed a police report.

Gordon appeared in court on Sunday to face counts of kidnapping and domestic violence, and his bail was set at $15,500 .

Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia are watching the case closely as any developments are likely to also impact their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic demise of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown’s only child together.

Bobbi Kristina was found face down and unconscious in a bathtub at the Georgia home she shared with Gordon in January, 2015. She was placed in a medically-induced coma in hospital, but she never regained consciousness and died that July.

Gordon was previously named as a person of interest as detectives tried to piece together what had happened to the aspiring actress in the hours before she was discovered lifeless in the bathtub, but criminal charges have not been filed to date – although that may all change as the second anniversary of the 22-year-old’s passing approaches.

The Fulton County District Attorney tells TMZ.com, “It goes without saying that the arrest of Nick Gordon in the Florida domestic violence case will certainly add an additional layer of evidence to the final resolution of this matter.”

Their investigation continues.

The news emerges seven months after Gordon was ordered to pay Bobbi Kristina’s estate officials more than $36 million after he was found civilly liable for her death.

They accused Gordon of physically assaulting his girlfriend of three years and giving her a “toxic cocktail” of substances which rendered her unconscious in the bathtub. He has always denied the allegations.

Coroners ruled Bobbi Kristina died from a combination of drugs and drowning.

