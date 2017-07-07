Empire and Star might merge — for one night only.

TV Line is reporting that FOX network is, “in talks to temporarily merge the universes of both series as part of a one-night premiere event on Sept. 27.” Since both series’ come from Lee Daniels and have music at the center, this isn’t the most insane idea that we’ve ever heard. However, it might seem a bit random to have the Lyons of Empire crossing paths with the three young ladies (played by Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, and Brittany O’Grady) of Star.

Still, we would love to see Taraji P. Henson’s Cookie and Queen Latifah’s Carlotta in the same room. There is so much alpha female there that we’d live to see who might wind up on top. Perhaps Carlotta and Cookie could have some sort of history that brings them together again.

The network has declined to comment on the crossover rumor thus far, but knowing the sensational drama that occurs in Daniels’ television universes, we wouldn’t be surprised at all to see if this actually came to fruition. Once we know more about this potential mash-up, we’ll be sure to let you know.

The hit musical drama Empire is headed into Season 4 with patriarch Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) relearning everything he once knew prior to his amnesia. Meanwhile, Star is set to go into its sophomore season. Though Carlotta has agreed to manage the girls’ career, superstardom might be just out of their reach.

Empire and Star will premiere on Sept 27th at 8 PM ET and 9 PM ET, respectively.

The post It Looks Like We May Get An ‘Empire’ + ‘Star’ Crossover This Season appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine