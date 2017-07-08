Police in Florida are on the hunt for two men who have been accused of kidnapping and raping a woman in order to “teach her a lesson” about dating black men.

Police say that Justin Akken Fedrick, 27, and Keon Dellshai Gordon, 26 are wanted for sexually assaulting a woman at a Clermont home on June 22. There is a third suspect named Rodney Cooper, and he has been arrested for his involvement.

According to the victim, she was with friends when Cooper pushed her inside a bedroom and guarded the door while she was raped by the two other men.

Rodney Cooper , 32, was arrested the day after the alleged incident and charged with kidnapping.

She says they told her, “We’re going to teach you a lesson about dating a black man, and white [women] don’t mean [expletive] in this town.”

They threatened to make things “ten times worse next time” if she went to the authorities.

She made a run for an exit and got away, she then called her boyfriend who called police. They found her wandering by the road.

Cooper was arrested the next day and is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Fedrick and Gordon who they think are still in the area. The police have warned that both suspects are to be considered armed and dangerous.

Source:: The Grio