Love & Hip-Hop executive producer Mona Scott-Young is excited to have Keyshia Cole on the upcoming season of Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood.

“You know Keyshia always has great stories to tell. I think that’s what people loved when she had her own show. They love it through her storytelling and her music so we just wanted to give her an opportunity to kind of have another platform to do that,” Scott-Young said in an interview with theJasmineBrand.com.

She admitted that it took a little doing to secure the star for the show, saying, “Was it hard? You know what, at first she said no for a very long time and then we spent a little bit of time together and I think she realized that, I think she has a story to tell and she wants to be able to tell it and this was a platform to do that. Yeah! So we are excited to have her.”

Scott-Young also spoke about the future of the Love & Hip-Hop franchise, and her plans to expand to different cities: “Houston I love. We wanted to do Houston and we went into Houston to cast and we may go back to Houston but I think it’s pretty common knowledge that we’re doing Miami. Yes! So Miami is coming up but yeah I would love to do Houston. Houston is one of my favorite cities that and New Orleans. Yes!”

Source:: The Grio