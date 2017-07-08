A Georgia mother accused of stabbing four of her children and her husband to death had her first court appearance on Friday and her behavior was nothing short of bizarre. She was so out there that the judge told her to “stop talking.”

Isabel Martinez appeared to be courting the cameras. She was smiling and giving a double thumbs up sign. At one point in the proceedings, she got down on the floor on her knees and spread her arms wide as though for a hug.

Martinez was charged with six counts of felony aggravated assault and ten counts of murder. As her charges were being read she shook her head and kept smiling for reporters. She was cautioned to not show off by the judge.

“Ma’am, I’m going to caution you to cut out the display for the cameras. It’s really not a good idea and probably not to your benefit,” Judge Michael Thorpe said.

She repeatedly refused legal assistance saying that her lawyers were the people and her faith.

Her preliminary hearing is set for July 20 and she is currently being held for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A spokesperson for ICE said Martinez “is a Mexican national who illegally entered the United States and is in the country unlawfully. This is her first encounter with ICE so we cannot estimate how long she’s been in the country; she crossed the border to an unknown time/location.”

Source:: The Grio