President Trump has some kind things to say about his daughter Ivanka, even going so far as to acknowledge that he has made her life more difficult.

On Saturday in Hamburg Germany, he said he’s been proud of her from “day one.”

He said, “If she weren’t my daughter it would be so much easier for her,” before adding with a laugh, “That might be the only bad thing she has going, if you want to know the truth.”

He was speaking at the launch of a women’s entrepreneurship fund that Ivanka helped put together.

She has faced criticism for her inability to reign in her father, who people had hoped would be influenced by her more moderate views.

Source:: The Grio