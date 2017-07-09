An American tourist has been beaten to death in Greece by a group of 10 men. He was visiting one of the Greek Islands in the Mediterranean according to state media.

Bakari Henderson, 22, was at a bar on the island of Zakynthos with his friends on Friday when a man came up to him and they began fighting. Things escalated quickly and spilled outside when security asked the men to leave.

Eight people have been arrested, including six Serbian tourists and at least one Greek man. Henderson was reportedly surrounded by ten people during the brutal brawl and died from serious head injuries.

Zakynthos is an island on the west coast of mainland Greece and is very popular among tourists for it’s gorgeous beaches and sea caves.

Henderson has just graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in business finance and entrepreneurship. He was in Greece working on a photo shoot to launch a new line of clothing when the altercation took place.

“Bakari loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, and meeting new people. He was a big thinker and enjoyed coming up with new business ventures. Bakari was an inspiration to all he met. He loved life and lived it to the fullest,” the Henderson family said in statement.

The school also put out a statement, “All of us at the University of Arizona are shocked and saddened by the loss of our recent graduate, Bakari Henderson. Our hearts and prayers are with his friends and family.

“I can only imagine the deep sense of loss they must be feeling at his untimely death. It is always a tragedy when a young life ends before it has really yet to begin.”

Source:: The Grio