To everyone’s excitement, there is a new 21 Savage album out along with a new website to play around on as well.

Issa Album dropped on July 7th and has partnered with Spotify to bring you a website that will help you identify objects.

Issa Website is easy to use. Just take a picture with and upload it to the site. A bot with 21 Savage’s voice will help you determine just what the object is. If it cannot find a matching object in its database you will get answers such as “Issa error” or “Issa I got no f*cking clue.”

You can check out the website at www.issa.website.

Source:: The Grio