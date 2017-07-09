Issa website: Spotify launches new digital experience inspired by 21 Savage
To everyone’s excitement, there is a new 21 Savage album out along with a new website to play around on as well.
Issa Album dropped on July 7th and has partnered with Spotify to bring you a website that will help you identify objects.
Issa Website is easy to use. Just take a picture with and upload it to the site. A bot with 21 Savage’s voice will help you determine just what the object is. If it cannot find a matching object in its database you will get answers such as “Issa error” or “Issa I got no f*cking clue.”
You can check out the website at www.issa.website.
