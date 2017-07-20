The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards launched the first promo spot that’s the first piece of many creative elements in a multi-platform campaign going back to the roots of the VMA. All the work was done in house by the MTV Marketing and Creative Group.

Promo was directed by Floria Sigismondi (best known for directing music videos for Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, etc.) According to MTV, it was their mission for this year’s awards to create a campaign video reflecting iconic moments from VMA history and paying tribute to MTV’s Moonman identity.