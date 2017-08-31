Derek Fisher entered a no contest plea on Tuesday in relation to a DUI charge for a crash that occurred earlier in the summer.

The 43-year-old former NBA star reportedly flipped his car during the crash on June 5. Although both he and his passenger, former Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan, were able to walk away from the crash unharmed, Fisher was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

According to People, a source close to Fisher said that he “is deeply regretful and wants to take full responsibility for his actions.”

The source added that, as a father of three, Fisher vowed to be a better example.

“He is such a responsible father,” says the source. “He wants to set a better example for his children and move forward both personally and professionally.”

As part of the plea, Fisher will be given informal probation, a fine, 10 days of community service and an education class.