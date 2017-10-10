Stars Joy Rovaris and Nadji Jeter talk about their roles in the film biopic “Bobbi Kristina.”

“Bobbi Kristina” is an honest and moving look at the young woman at the center of one of the most talked-about stories in recent years. Starring newcomer Joy Rovaris (Stuck in the Middle) in the title role, the film aims to restore what has been lost amidst the tabloid headlines: the real Bobbi Kristina Brown, a.k.a. “Krissy” – the vibrant, talented and troubled only daughter of pop music royalty Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, who died too young, and whose memory has been overshadowed by the circumstances of her death.